Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at JMP Securities

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $66.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.52. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Oates sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $1,372,800.00. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,555,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,769,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,987,000 after buying an additional 891,299 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Stifel Financial by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,736,000 after buying an additional 770,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,333,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,731,000 after acquiring an additional 654,166 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.