STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STM has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €37.43 ($44.04).

STM stock opened at €32.39 ($38.10) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €30.48. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

