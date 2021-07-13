Stock Spirits Group (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) were down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86.

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

