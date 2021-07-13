Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives $87.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.96.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 2,055.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 147.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the first quarter valued at $234,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

