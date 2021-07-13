Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €93.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €79.52 ($93.55).

ETR SAX opened at €67.95 ($79.94) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €68.33. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €55.80 ($65.65) and a 12 month high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

