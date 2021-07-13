Strong (STRONG) Price Tops $253.98 on Exchanges

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. Strong has a total market capitalization of $35.12 million and $2.11 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Strong has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for approximately $253.98 or 0.00782662 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

