SunOpta Inc. (NYSE:STKL) CEO Sells $1,944,212.50 in Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NYSE:STKL) CEO Joseph Ennen sold 155,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,944,212.50.

STKL stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. SunOpta Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $17.07.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.