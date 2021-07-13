Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Acquired by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,412,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares during the period. Supernus Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.1% of Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $89,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SUPN stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,180. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.25. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUPN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

