sUSD (SUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC on popular exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $285.43 million and approximately $28.49 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00052653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016286 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.80 or 0.00873990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00092215 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 284,558,350 coins. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

