Suvretta Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 300,000 European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $352,000.

European Biotech Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

