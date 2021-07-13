Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $49.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.82. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.71.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.