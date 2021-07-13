Syneos Health, Inc. (NYSE:SYNH) Major Shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent Sells 6,307,489 Shares

Syneos Health, Inc. (NYSE:SYNH) major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $512,168,106.80. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE SYNH traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,569. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $92.25.
Syneos Health Company Profile
Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers
Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.