T-Mobile US’s (TMUS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $165.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $146.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.20. The company has a market cap of $183.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $4,282,308.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 509,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,295,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $924,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

