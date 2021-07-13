T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after raised their price target on the stock from $137.00 to $145.00. currently has a sell rating on the stock. T. Rowe Price Group traded as high as $209.24 and last traded at $208.81, with a volume of 4767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.20.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TROW. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.08.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.64. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

