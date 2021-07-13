Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) was downgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laidlaw downgraded shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Taiwan Liposome alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLC opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Taiwan Liposome has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Taiwan Liposome had a negative net margin of 774.06% and a negative return on equity of 120.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Liposome will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taiwan Liposome stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) by 234.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,216 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of Taiwan Liposome worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Liposome Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The BioSeizer lipid formulation technology is designed to enable local sustained release and fast onset of APIs at the site of disease or injury with enhanced pharmacokinetic (PK) control by customization of lipid layers; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Liposome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Liposome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.