Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $132.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Argus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a negative rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a negative rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $122.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.41.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

