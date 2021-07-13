Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th. Analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q2 2021

guidance at EPS.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. On average, analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $122.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.41. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

