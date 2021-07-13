Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TGB. TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.65.

TGB stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.74 million, a PE ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 56.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

