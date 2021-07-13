TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,063 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 379.54%. The business’s revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $245,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,178. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.