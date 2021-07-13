TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 125,000 Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Star Peak Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Star Peak Corp II in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Star Peak Corp II in the first quarter worth $302,000.

Get Star Peak Corp II alerts:

Shares of STPC stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93. Star Peak Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

STAR Peak Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Evanston, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Peak Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Peak Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.