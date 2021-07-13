TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,969 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth $4,769,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth $3,815,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors cut shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

