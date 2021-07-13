TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seneca Foods by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Seneca Foods by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Seneca Foods by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 2,035 shares of Seneca Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.09 per share, with a total value of $101,933.15. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,639.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.66 per share, with a total value of $40,888.92. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,899 shares of company stock valued at $297,246 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SENEA opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $473.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.81. Seneca Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

