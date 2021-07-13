TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New $855,000 Investment in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gtcr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $116,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $105,552,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $96,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion and a PE ratio of 23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.96.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.36 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

