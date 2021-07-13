TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,878 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ozon were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at $125,908,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at $3,754,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ozon by 50,197.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 17,067 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at $2,692,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OZON opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. Ozon Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion and a PE ratio of -29.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.36.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OZON shares. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

