TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,232,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,683,194 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 4.01% of TE Connectivity worth $1,708,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $138.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $78.36 and a one year high of $139.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

