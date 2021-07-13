TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Given a $16.69 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 target price on TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TMVWY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TMVWY opened at $17.23 on Monday. TeamViewer has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $29.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.