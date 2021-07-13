Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) & Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) Financial Survey

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) and Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proxim Wireless has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Proxim Wireless’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) $25.33 billion 1.71 $1.91 billion $0.64 20.31 Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Proxim Wireless.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Proxim Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 1 2 13 0 2.75 Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a consensus target price of $14.63, suggesting a potential upside of 12.54%. Given Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Proxim Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 8.04% 24.63% 7.53% Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) beats Proxim Wireless on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support. The Digital Services segment provides products and services for operators in the areas of business support systems, operations support systems, cloud core, cloud communication, and cloud infrastructure, as well as consulting, learning, and testing services. The Managed Services segment offers networks and IT managed, network design and optimization, and application development and maintenance services to operators. The Emerging Business and Other segment consists of emerging businesses, including Internet of Things; iconectiv; Cradlepoint that provides wireless edge WAN 4G and 5G enterprise solutions; and Red Bee Media, MediaKind, and other new businesses. It operates in North America, Europe and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, South East Asia, Oceania, India, North East Asia, and internationally. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Proxim Wireless

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN. Its broadband wireless equipment is used by enterprises, service providers, carriers, government entities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, municipalities and other organizations that need high-performance, secure, and scalable broadband wireless solutions. The company serves customers through online retailers, a network of distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. As of July 31, 2018, Proxim Wireless Corporation operates as a subsidiary of SRA Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.