Teligent, Inc. (NYSE:TLGT) Director R Carter Pate Purchases 30,000 Shares

Teligent, Inc. (NYSE:TLGT) Director R Carter Pate purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $16,500.00.
Shares of TLGT stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Teligent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.61.
About Teligent
