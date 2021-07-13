Teligent, Inc. (NYSE:TLGT) Director R Carter Pate Purchases 30,000 Shares

Teligent, Inc. (NYSE:TLGT) Director R Carter Pate purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $16,500.00.

Shares of TLGT stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Teligent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.61.

Get Teligent alerts:

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Teligent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teligent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.