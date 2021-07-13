TEMCO (TEMCO) Market Capitalization Reaches $13.98 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. TEMCO has a total market cap of $13.98 million and $346,221.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEMCO coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TEMCO has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00110040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00157537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,154.83 or 1.00336610 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.66 or 0.00958316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002824 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,234,734 coins. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

