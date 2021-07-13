Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 212.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TME. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,169,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,476,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on TME shares. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.03.

NYSE TME opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

