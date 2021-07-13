Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. Teradyne reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Teradyne by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Teradyne by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TER traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.79. 1,008,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,811. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

