Tesla, Inc. (NYSE:TSLA) CFO Sells $719,175.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NYSE:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,022 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,776,452.48.

On Thursday, June 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50.

Tesla stock opened at $685.70 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

