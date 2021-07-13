Tesla, Inc. (NYSE:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NYSE:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,022 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,776,452.48.

TSLA traded down $17.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $668.54. 20,835,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,597,029. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.00 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

