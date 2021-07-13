The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Stock Price Down 5.3%

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)’s stock price fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.26 and last traded at $29.32. 6,325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 380,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This is an increase from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 24.5% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the first quarter worth $3,751,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the first quarter worth $713,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

