The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $51.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. 71,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,464,060 shares.The stock last traded at $48.06 and had previously closed at $47.71.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CG. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $3,680,920.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock valued at $94,414,767 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.56.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The company had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.