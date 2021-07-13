The Children’s Place, Inc. (NYSE:PLCE) CFO Robert F. Helm Sells 5,780 Shares

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NYSE:PLCE) CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $552,336.80.

PLCE traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.06. The stock had a trading volume of 209,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,584. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $103.33.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

