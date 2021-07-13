The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,194 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,046,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.68.

Shares of EL stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $322.36. 9,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,204. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.43. The company has a market capitalization of $116.86 billion, a PE ratio of 85.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.75 and a 12-month high of $322.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 423,599 shares of company stock worth $128,866,937. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

