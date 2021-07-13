The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of UP Fintech stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.49. 114,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,891,859. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 81.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. UP Fintech has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in UP Fintech by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

