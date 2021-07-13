The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given a $370.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) has been given a $370.00 price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GS. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.68.

NYSE:GS traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $374.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,460. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $369.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.20 by $5.82. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 45.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after buying an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,745 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,852,000 after purchasing an additional 823,571 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

