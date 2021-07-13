The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 2,475 ($32.34) target price on the stock.

BRBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Burberry Group to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,955 ($25.54).

Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 2,044 ($26.70) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,139.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 42.50 ($0.56) per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

