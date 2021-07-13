The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 2,475 ($32.34) target price on the stock.
BRBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Burberry Group to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,955 ($25.54).
Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 2,044 ($26.70) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,139.60.
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.
