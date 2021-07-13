The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Shares Up 2.7% After Dividend Announcement

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $45.45 and last traded at $44.45. 3,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 396,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.27.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

GBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,363.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.44 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,595,367.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 50,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 562,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 1,274.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

