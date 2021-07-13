The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Trading 2.4% Higher

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB)’s share price traded up 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $6.89. 596,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 358,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 million and a PE ratio of -18.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.32.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%.

In other The OLB Group news, major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $30,938.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,185,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,307.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock worth $54,839 over the last three months.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The OLB Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of The OLB Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

The OLB Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLB)

The OLB Group, Inc operates as a FinTech and payment facilitator company in the United States. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay.us, a white label capital raising platform.

