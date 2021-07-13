The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 on August 5th

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend by 76.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $13.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $191.91 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $100.40 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The stock has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. Compass Point upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

