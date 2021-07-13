The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $256.22 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will report sales of $256.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $258.84 million. The Simply Good Foods posted sales of $222.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

SMPL opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.19. The Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,724,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,665,000 after purchasing an additional 798,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after purchasing an additional 648,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,165,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

