The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after buying an additional 2,754,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,919,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,481,340,000 after buying an additional 1,360,774 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 394.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 636,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,310,000 after buying an additional 507,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 666,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,215,000 after buying an additional 495,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley raised The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.77.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.20. 36,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,321. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $162.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.