Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $535.70.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TMO opened at $514.69 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $375.14 and a one year high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

