TheStreet Downgrades Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) to C

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 90.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $2,538,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,028 shares of company stock worth $7,191,974. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Exelixis by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 530,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 356,688 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Exelixis by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Exelixis by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

