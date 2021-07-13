TheStreet Lowers Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lawson Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of LAWS opened at $52.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $476.81 million, a PE ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 0.99. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $62.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.57.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $103.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lawson Products will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 61,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

