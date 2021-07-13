THORChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $42.12 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last week, THORChain has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.33 billion and approximately $42.12 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $5.68 or 0.00017451 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00043836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00113539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00158165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,535.53 or 0.99923824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.84 or 0.00951574 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 234,120,348 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.