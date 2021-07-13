Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $13.54 Million Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $13,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 46.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 41,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,713,000 after acquiring an additional 83,747 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 57.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth $4,262,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 130.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $93.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.22. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. The business’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

